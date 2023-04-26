Jessica Simpson Brightens Up in Neon Green Skims Bikini & Bright Pink Platform Sandals

Jessica Simpson chose vibrant colors on Tuesday when she took to Instagram to share a bikini shot with her millions of followers.

The singer-turned-fashion mogul showed off a lime green neon string bikini, a two-piece suit from Kim Kardashian’s best-selling Skims line. She paired the vibrant swim look with equally bright shoes for the mirror selfie.

Simpson wore a pair of bold pink platform sandals courtesy of her eponymous brand. The slip-on style features crisscross straps with a glossy, croc-embossed finish and a 4.7-inch block heel. A chunky 2-inch platform sole balances them out. Dubbed the “Basima,” the platforms retail for $99 on jessicasimpson.com.

Simpson debuted her footwear brand as a collaboration with Vince Camuto back in 2005. However, after Sequential Brands Group Inc, the former parent company, filed for bankruptcy protection in August 2021, Simpson and her mom, Tina, regained control of the company. “It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Simpson told FN in an exclusive interview in October 2021.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, Simpson tends to gravitate towards bold heels with big platforms, fun prints and cowboy boots. In addition to wearing styles from her own line, she is a fan of shoes from Versace, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman. She also tends to favor everyday ankle boots and comfortable slides from the likes of Gucci and Fendi when off-duty.

