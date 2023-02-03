Jessica Chastain Talks Psychics & Return to Broadway in Emerald Green Suit & Towering Platforms on ‘The View’

Jessica Chastain suited up for her latest morning-show appearance. The actress stopped by “The View” this morning to promote the revival of “A Doll’s House,” starring Chastain, which begins on Feb. 13 at the Hudson Theatre in New York. During the interview, Chastain also briefly talked about psychics and her theories about the afterlife.

For her interview, Chastain wore a monochromatic look as she made her way down the city street. She donned an emerald green oversized blazer with matching straight-leg trousers by Akris. She paired a deep green turtleneck sweater with her suit.

Chastain is seen on Feb. 03 in New York City. CREDIT: Patricia Schlein/Star Max

Chastain accessorized with simple, just adding small stud earrings for jewelry.

The actress got a serious lift from her shoes. She wore beige patent leather heels with a thick platform sole. The shoes featured a thin stiletto heel as well as a platform base that added at least 2 inches to the overall height of the footwear.

Chastain is seen on Feb. 03 in New York City. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the “Molly’s Game” actress tends to gravitate toward more classic styles. Over the past few months, she’s worn styles like pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from brands such as Burberry, Christian Louboutin and more. She can often be found donning pumps boasting embellishments from crystals and embroidery, or in this case, metallic shades.

Over the last few months, Chastain has been making a name for herself in the fashion scene. She often works with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Chastain and Stewart worked together to create the actress’ several red carpet looks for her press run of “The Good Nurse,” including an ivory minidress by Carolina Herrera worn with black strappy heels to the New York screening of the film.

