Jessica Chastain Pops in Plunging Velvet Vest Dress & Leather Thigh-High Boots on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Jessica Chastain gave her winter wardrobe an edgy boost for her latest appearance. The Academy Award-winning actress was spotted arriving at “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York City on Jan. 31.

Before making her way into the building, the “George and Tammy” actress posed for photos in a burgundy crushed velvet vest dress by Dries Van Noten. The piece had short sleeves, a plunging V-neckline, belted waist, side slant pockets and streamlined buttons on the skirt.

Jessica Chastain arrives at “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York City on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the “Zero Dark Thirty” star opted for minimal accessories. For glam, Chastain went with a pink pout and styled her hair in barrel curls.

Related Rachel Brosnahan Sparkles in Lilac Crystals & Fairytale Pumps on 'Stephen Colbert' Elle King Glistens in Sequin Bodycon Dress & Sparkling Platforms for 'Love Go By' Performance on 'Stephen Colbert' Ciara Creates Tube Top & Miniskirt Out of Cargo Pants to Match Thigh-High Boots With Belt Buckles

When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer elevated her outfit with a pair of thigh-high boots. The slouchy silhouette ran up along the leg and featured a sharp, elongated triangular pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Jessica Chastain arrives at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in New York City on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Chastain’s shoe style is sleek and glamorous. For special occasions, the entertainer often wears metallic, embellished and color-coordinated platforms, sandals and pumps from a range of luxury brands — including Christian Louboutin, Sophia Webster, Gianvito Rossi and Stuart Weitzman. Rossi’s Dasha platform pumps have especially become one of her go-to pairs. Her off-duty style is more casual and relaxed, featuring neutral loafers and flats — as well as Nike and New Balance sneakers. In the fashion world, she has also become a campaign star, brand and fragrance ambassador for Saint Laurent, Prada and Ralph Lauren, as well as Gucci High Jewelry and Piaget.

PHOTOS: Discover Jessica Chastain’s top red carpet looks over the years in the gallery.