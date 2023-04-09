Jessica Chastain Steps Out of the Theater in Character for Her ‘Doll’s House’ Play

Jessica Chastain was seen backstage at her play “A Doll’s House” last night on Broadway. In the final scene, in each performance, Chastain exits the stage of the Hudson Theater and walks out into the street dressed in full costume.

In the play, “The Good Nurse” star wears a navy blue cinched-at-the-waist dress that features three-quarter sleeves and an A-line skirt designed by Gabriela Hearst. She combines the dress with a pair of gray opaque tights and black ankle boots for this new version of Ibsen’s classic story, which is set in 1879 Norway.

Jessica Chastain is seen at “A Doll’s House” on Broadway on April 08, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA When it comes to beauty, the Oscar Winning actor’s look is just as sober as the beauty look and absence of props on stage. She wears her hair down, parted in the middle, and slightly pulled to the back to highlight her features that are just slightly accentuated by orange blush, a touch of earthy eye shadow and nude lipstick.

Chastain is joined in this production by actors Arian Moayed, Jesmille Darbouze and more. The play opened on March 9 and will continue through June 10 at the Hudson Theater, on Broadway.