Jessica Chastain Suits Up in Beige Blazer and Trousers With Hidden Heels for Tony Awards Nominee Event

Jessica Chastain looked polished on the red carpet ahead of her latest event.

Chastain attended the 76th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees press event on Thursday in New York City. She is nominated for Best Actress in a Play for her work on “A Doll’s House.” For the event, she donned a beige blazer with matching wide-leg trousers. She added a matching top under the jacket and accessorized with a silver watch.

Chastain attends the 76th Annual Tony Award Meet The Nominees press event in NYC on May 4. CREDIT: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Though her shoes were hidden under the long hem of her pants, Chastain tends to go for timeless and classic styles. The “George & Tammy” actress is often seen in styles like pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from brands such as Aquazzurra, Burberry, Christian Louboutin, and more.

For years Chastain has been working with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who also dresses A-listers like Viola Davis, Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried, and many more, and is behind all of Chastain’s most memorable red-carpet looks. Just on Monday night, the two teamed up to create her Met Gala look, which consisted of a jet-black Gucci dress made of velvet and tulle materials paired with large black sunglasses and black gloves. She also sported bleach blonde hair, another homage to Karl Lagerfeld, which was the theme of the night.

Jessica Chastain attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

