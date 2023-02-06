Jessica Biel Works Up a Sweat in Sporty Style With White & Neon Green Sneakers

Jessica Biel was seen getting her sweat on in a cozy athleisure look, as seen in a post uploaded by celebrity trainer Ben Bruno this weekend.

In the workout video, the actress was wearing a pair of light gray cotton joggers with a loose white crewneck tee and a hunter green hoodie.

For her workout, Biel wore a pair of white leather and mesh sneakers with neon green accents. The sporty style featured rubber soles with cushioning for running and other athletic activities.

When it comes to footwear, Biel prefers to keep her style on the more lowkey side. In her off-duty moments, the actress can be seen gravitating towards white sneakers with funky pops of color from brands like Nike and Adidas. For dressier occasions, like the red carpet, or for fashion week shoes, Biel’s footwear choices showcase a bit more variety.

From stacked Louis Vuitton combat boots to a classic Dior slingback heel, Biel’s style ranged from girlishly glam gowns to the “cool girl” aesthetic of rocking a tee and cargo pants.

Both Biel and her husband, musician Justin Timberlake, are big sneakerheads. The couple has been seen sporting matching Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers. Timberlake’s closet features a wide variety of sporty and high-fashion footwear styles, from classic men’s loafers and oxfords from brands like Christian Louboutin and Tom Ford, to a number of Nike and Adidas classic styles, including the Stan Smith tennis sneakers.

