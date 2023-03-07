Jessica Alba Puts Edgy Twist on Preppy Style in Plaid Miniskirt & Heeled Boots at Miu Miu’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Jessica Alba mastered preppy style while attending Miu Miu’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week today. The Golden Globe-nominated actress joined a star-studded front row that included Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Kylie Minogue, Ziwe Fumudoh and Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

Alba arrived at the high-fashion affair wearing an oversized black duster coat. Underneath, the “Honey” star wore a coordinating plaid two-piece set that included a cropped blazer and a matching miniskirt.

Jessica Alba attends Miu Miu fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images for Miu Miu

To place more emphasis on her wardrobe, Alba simply accessorized with hoop earrings, a pendant necklace and a leather handbag. The “Fantastic Four” star styled her wavy hair half up, half down and rounded out the look with soft glam.

Related Emma Corrin Takes the Runway in Golden Sequined Briefs & Peep-Toe Heels at Miu Miu's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Mia Goth Walks the Runway in Sheer Skirt & Buckled Pumps for Miu Miu's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Match in Black With Thong Sandals & Sneakers for Zaya Wade's Runway Debut at Paris Fashion Week

When it came down to the shoes, Alba completed her outfit with sheer tights and a towering set of platform ankle boots by Miu Miu. The silhouette had a chunky, round toe, an oversized buckle on the outsole and sat atop a stacked block heel.

Jessica Alba attends Miu Miu fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Swan Gallet for WWD

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

A closer look at Jessica Alba’s platform ankle boots at the Miu Miu fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: WireImage

Miu Miu’s fall 2023 collection highlighted the spirit of the woman on the go, with Miuccia Prada pairing chic neutral tones of black, brown, tan and gray across sharp sweaters, dresses, skirts and coats. Hues of green, orange, pink and red added pops of color throughout the line — which featured sophisticated shoe offerings of chunky monk-strap loafers, peep-toe and buckle-strapped pumps. For a ladylike finish, every model carried leather handbags in the crooks of their arms throughout the show, including Goth, Emma Corrin, Liu Wen and Zaya Wade.

Jessica Alba attends Miu Miu fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week March 7, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: WireImage

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

PHOTOS: Discover Miu Miu’s spring 2022 collection in the gallery.