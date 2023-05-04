Jennifer Lopez Brings Lux Leather Trend to ‘Today With Hoda & Jenna’ in Sky-High Heels

Jennifer Lopez turned a chic look for her appearance on “Today With Hoda & Jenna,” where she sat down to chat with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to discuss her upcoming Netflix film “The Mother” as well as her new cocktail brand Delola.

The full-length dress featured a high mock neckline with a tie accent, long sleeves, a belt and a flowing pleated skirt that she had some fun playing with during a behind-the-scenes moment on her Instagram story.

Jennifer Lopez sits down to chat about her new Netflix movie ‘The Mother” on “Today With Hoda & Jenna.” CREDIT: NBC

Wearing her hair in a sleek, slicked-back updo, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer also added some statement jewelry for the occasion, including earrings and rings.

As for shoes, J-Lo showed off a pair of towering platform heels featuring a closed-toe and a hefty platform sole that gave her a major lift. No stranger to sky-high heels, she often goes big where footwear is concerned.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” hitmaker’s morning show appearance comes days after she walked the star-studded steps at the Met Gala on Monday. Lopez wore a head-turning look courtesy of Ralph Lauren accessorized with a leather beret trimmed with fishnet material for the so-called Oscars of Fashion. “I wasn’t sure about the hat, but now I’m kinda feeling it,” she told La La Anthony in an interview for Vogue on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.” CREDIT: Getty Images

Throughout her illustrious career, Lopez has become well-known for her love of high heels and recently launched a footwear collaboration with Revolve. Previously, the “Get Right” singer partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti on a luxury shoe collection in 2017 and also designed a namesake shoe line with DSW in 2020.

Lopez has also served as an ambassador for top brands like Coach, Versace and Guess. Additionally, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented her with its Fashion Icon Award in 2019.

