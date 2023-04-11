Jennifer Lopez Brings the Action in Fur Coat & Combat Boots on Netflix’s ‘The Mother’ First Trailer

Jennifer Lopez and Netflix released the trailer and poster for their upcoming project, “The Mother,” today. The new action movie, in which Lopez is joined by Joseph Fiennes and Gael Garcia Bernal, will be released on May 12.

Shot by Annie Leibowitz, the poster sees the “Waiting for Tonight” singer dressed in heavy winter look and armed with riffles.

In the film, which was shot in Vancouver, Lopez plays an assassin and a mother and is outfitted mostly in fur coats and leather jackets throughout the film.

Although they are not visible in her posts, Lopez’s shoes in the film can be seen in more detail in the trailer that was released today. The hitmaker is seen mostly in combat boots that match her military outfits and snow boots for some of the action sequences in the woods.

Jennifer Lopez in Netflix’s “The Mother.”

Jennifer Lopez in Netflix’s “The Mother.”

Besides her movie and her new album “This is Me… Now,” the star has just released a new exclusive shoe collection with Revolve, JLO Jennifer Lopez. The collection includes 16 styles and will launch in three drops. For the first one, the singer designed a variety of sky-high platforms, knee-high boots, strappy sandals, and kitten heels seen in suede, leather, mesh, satin, and, of course, crystals. This is not J-Lo’s first shoe collaboration, she previously partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection, and in 2020, launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

Lopez has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and many more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented her with its Fashion Icon Award.