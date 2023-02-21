Jennifer Lopez Serves Cozy Style in Crewneck Sweatshirt, Joggers & Air Jordan Mid Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez gave her street style a cozy twist during her latest outing. The world-renowned singer was spotted out in Los Angeles on Feb. 20.

The multi-hyphenate star looked comfy for the occasion, sporting a burnt orange sweatsuit as she made her way out of a vehicle. Lopez’s ensemble consisted of a loose-fitting cropped crewneck sweatshirt and coordinating joggers. The bottoms featured a drawstring waistband and small, fitted cuffs on the hem.

Jennifer Lopez out in Los Angeles on Feb. 20, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

The “Shotgun Wedding” star simply accessorized with tinted shades and carried a brown crocodile leather Hermés Birkin bag. Sticking to a chill vibe, Lopez styled her hair in a top knot bun and rounded out the look with soft glam.

When it came down to the shoes, the “On The Floor” artist completed her look with the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE sneakers. This brown basalt and oatmeal brown Air Jordan 1 Mid pair is crafted from leather and completed by a two-toned rubber sole for comfort. Highlighting the shoe, a contrasting Air Jordan Wings logo appears on the side along with the Swoosh, while the Jumpman patch is featured on the tongue.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s Air Jordan 1 MId SE sneakers while out in Los Angeles on Feb. 20, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Jennifer Lopez out in Los Angeles on Feb. 20, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. The multi-hyphenate entertainer has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

