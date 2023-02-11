Jennifer Lopez Casually Runs Errands in Cream Sweats and Air Jordan Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez was spotted out in Los Angeles yesterday leaving her car, entering an unmarked building. The on-the-go star was clad in casual wears with designer accessories and high-top Nikes.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on Feb. 10, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Lopez’s look was comprised of a slouchy cream zip up crew-neck sweater, which she kept unzipped, worn with matching cream sweatpants in a similarly slouchy style. The “On The Floor” songstress shaded her features with oversized black sunnies with angular lenses. Adding on the bling, the “Selena” actress wore large half circle golden hoops and nothing more.

On the accessories front, Lopez carried an Hermès Birkin, made of a black leather retailing at an estimated $20,770.75 or more depending on size according to fashion consignment site Vestiaire Collective. The highly sought after bag featured the signature locked front clasp in gold and short thin handles. As for her hair, Lopez wore her dirty blond tresses in a messy slicked back mini bun that sat at the back of her head.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on Feb. 10, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

On her feet, the actress laced-up tan, chocolate brown and cream Air Jordan 1 Mid SE in “Cream Dark Chocolate” with chestnut swooshes. The high-top pair created a fully streamlined look utilizing neutral sandy subdued earth tones, allowing Lopez to smoothly layer versatile wardrobe pieces together ahead of the cooler winter months. The neutral pair featured a tan leather base with dark brown nubuck overlays. Plush dark brown fleece lined the insides of each shoe, while faux quilted detailing decorates the tongue, marked with a Jumpman-embossed tag in brown leather.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE in “Cream Dark Chocolate.” CREDIT: via Goat

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on Feb. 10, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

