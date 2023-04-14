Jennifer Lopez Soars in Sequins, Feathers & 6-Inch Clear Heels to Promote Her New Cocktail Brand Delola

Jennifer Lopez is continuing to promote her new cocktail brand, Delola, in style.

In new photos posted by her stylist Mariel Haenn on Instagram this Thursday, the hitmaker can be seen modeling a dazzling outfit featuring a blue and gray color palette.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer — who announced the launch of her new first-ever alcohol line this month — wore a light gray, feather-embellished Valentino sweater paired with an eye-catching midi skirt covered in striking blue sequins.

The skirt, which just passed her knees, was also by Valentino and offered up a mermaid-like appearance. Haenn captioned the post simply, writing, “DeLola Lifestyle.” Lopez also accessorized with a smattering of bracelets, rings and a silver metallic Valentino V-logo handbag.

Finishing off her glitzy look was a pair of statement platform heels featuring a clear PVC design that revealed her toes. The bold style trimmed with crystals is by designer Andrea Wazen. The double-strap Mary Jane-inspired silhouette was set on a towering high heel measuring over 6 inches and is balanced out by a hefty platform. Before founding her own footwear brand, Wazen trained with Rupert Sanderson and Christian Louboutin.

CREDIT: Luisaviaroma

Throughout her illustrious career, Lopez has become well-known for her love of high heels and recently launched a footwear collaboration with Revolve. Previously, the “Get Right” singer partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti on a luxury shoe collection in 2017 and also designed a namesake shoe line with DSW in 2020.

Lopez has also served as an ambassador for top brands like Coach, Versace and Guess. Additionally, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented her with its Fashion Icon Award in 2019.