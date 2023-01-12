Jennifer Lopez Is Pretty in Pink Bodycon Dress & Leg-Climbing Sandals for ‘Shotgun Wedding’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez’s stylist Rob Zangardi shared photos of the “On The Floor” singer getting ready for what appeared to be an interview for her new film, “Shotgun Wedding.” Looking pretty in pink, Lopez wore a Magda Butrym bodycon dress with leg-climbing Femme LA footwear.

J.Lo’s dress was a baby pink in a maxi-length with ruching all down the front and a high neckline embellished with large 3D floral appliqués. The garment was worn underneath a contrasting blush pink trench coat with gold jewelry.

On her feet, Lopez opted for nude strappy sandal heels by Femme LA. The heels themselves were skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. Tan straps ran across the tops of the hitmaker’s feet, around her ankles and up her calves, securing the style in place.

Femme LA Luce Minimale Heel CREDIT: Revolve

Strappy sandal heels are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities, Lopez included. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

Since 2020, Lopez has also dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, including Guess and Giuseppe Zanotti, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line. The collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, currently retailing from $40 to $300.

