Jennifer Lopez Coordinates Cozy Bell-Sleeve Sweater With Printed Two-Toned Leggings & Off-White ‘Out of Office’ Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in bold blue style for her latest outing. The world-renowned singer was spotted arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 7.
The multi-hyphenate star returned to her street style for the appearance. Lopez combined cozy and athleisure pieces for the occasion, wearing a slouchy cropped blue sweater. The cozy piece had a round knitted neckline, bell sleeves and a fitted waistband. The “Shotgun Wedding” star teamed the top with two-toned printed leggings that featured the saying, “Nothing can stop me” on the sides.
To take things up a notch, Lopez accessorized with blue tinted aviator sunglasses and carried a black Hérmes Birkin bag on her arm. Sticking to a casual vibe, she slicked her hair back into a bun and rounded out the look with soft glam.
Completing the “On The Floor” artist’s look was the Off-White Out of Office ‘OOO’ sneakers. Crafted in white calf leather, the fresh kicks feature a side print slogan, front lace fastening, signature arrows motif, a non-slip rubber sole and insole with logo and branded heel counter.
White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.
Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. The multi-hyphenate entertainer has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.
