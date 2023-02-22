Jennifer Lopez Styles Leggings With Brunello Cucinelli Boots & ‘JLovers’ Merch

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday. The star was photographed once again leaving her dance studio.

Lopez was dressed in casual wear, clad in black high-waisted leggings made of a stretch fabric that offered her comfort. On top, the hitmaker styled a cropped gray turtleneck in a slouchy style that upped the cozy vibes.

Jennifer Lopez photographed out in Los Angeles on Feb. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

As for footwear, Lopez stepped out in tan suede boots by Brunello Cucinelli. These $1,995 mid-calf combat boots are embellished with hand-applied beads on the front and back. They’re made from brown suede with tonal leather accents and feature knitted laces and side zip fastenings.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s shoes. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Brunello Cucinelli suede boots CREDIT: MyTheresa

As usual, Lopez carried one of her many Hermès Birkins made of a tan and dark brown leather retailing at an estimated $20,770.75 or more depending on size according to fashion consignment site Vestiaire Collective. The highly sought-after bag featured the signature locked front clasp in gold and short thin handles. The singer also carried a crystal-covered cup from ‘JLovers’ merch.

Related Jennifer Lopez Serves Cozy Style in Crewneck Sweatshirt, Joggers & Air Jordan Mid Sneakers Jennifer Lopez Gets Comfortable in Slouchy Brown Sweatpants & Matching Suede Boots Jennifer Lopez Serves Up Y2K Style in Baggy Jeans & White Combat Boots

As for her hair, Lopez wore her tresses in a messy slicked back mini bun that sat at the back of her head.

Jennifer Lopez photographed out in Los Angeles on Feb. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. The multi-hyphenate entertainer has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

PHOTOS: See some of Jennifer Lopez’s best street style looks over the years.