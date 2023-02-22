Jennifer Lopez Styles Leggings With Brunello Cucinelli Boots & ‘JLovers’ Merch

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday. The star was photographed once again leaving her dance studio.
Lopez was dressed in casual wear, clad in black high-waisted leggings made of a stretch fabric that offered her comfort. On top, the hitmaker styled a cropped gray turtleneck in a slouchy style that upped the cozy vibes.
As for footwear, Lopez stepped out in tan suede boots by Brunello Cucinelli. These $1,995 mid-calf combat boots are embellished with hand-applied beads on the front and back. They’re made from brown suede with tonal leather accents and feature knitted laces and side zip fastenings.
As usual, Lopez carried one of her many Hermès Birkins made of a tan and dark brown leather retailing at an estimated $20,770.75 or more depending on size according to fashion consignment site Vestiaire Collective. The highly sought-after bag featured the signature locked front clasp in gold and short thin handles. The singer also carried a crystal-covered cup from ‘JLovers’ merch.
As for her hair, Lopez wore her tresses in a messy slicked back mini bun that sat at the back of her head.
Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. The multi-hyphenate entertainer has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.
Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.
