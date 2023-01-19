Jennifer Lopez Gets Romantic in Cutout Ruffle Dress & 6-Inch Heels As She Reminisces Her Wedding With Ben Affleck on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez was a vision in white while arriving at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Jan. 18.

The pop icon stopped by the late-night talk to chat about marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, recording her new album, “This is Me, Now” and her new movie, “Shotgun Wedding,” which officially debuts on Amazon Prime on Jan. 27.

Lopez looked absolutely breathing for appearance. The award-winning singer initially arrived in a white trench coat. The outerwear featured a sharp collar, slits near the cuffs and was streamlined with gold buttons on one side.

Underneath, Lopez wore a long, pink dress by Giambattista Valli. The piece had a bow near the bust, two cross straps on the neckline and a cutout at the back.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Jan. 18, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

To amp up the glam factor, the “On The Floor” artist accessorized with a collection of diamond rings. She also added shimmering pink eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it in soft sensual waves.

When it came down to the shoes, Lopez gave her outfit a boost with Andrea Wazen’s Double Jeu Mary Jane Platform Pumps. Made in Lebanon, the silhouette features a rubber outsole, leather lining, double buckle straps and a 6.5-inch heel.

Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. The multi-hyphenate entertainer has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

