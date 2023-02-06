Jennifer Lopez Takes the Stage in Sparkling Gucci Dress & 5-Inch Heels at Grammy Awards 2023

Jennifer Lopez joined a whole slew of stars that attended the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles tonight, doing so unexpectedly. She presented the award for Best Pop Vocal, which was won only minutes ago by Harry Styles for his album “Harry’s House.”

Lopez took the stage in a shimmering ensemble comprised of dripping crystals. In addition to the sparkling strands, the “On The Floor” songstress’ dress also featured a lengthy train, a risky side slit and ruffled detailing.

Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Upping the sparkle, Lopez also wore decadent Bulgari jewelry.

Lifting herself to new heights, Lopez sported a pair of silver sequined platform heels that added a major boost to the performer’s look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes, and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height.

Related Sheryl Crow Elevates Asymmetrical Black Dress With Platform Pumps at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 Trevor Noah Suits Up in Black & White With Patent Leather Oxfords at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 Megan Fox Gleams in Bejeweled White Corset Dress With Machine Gun Kelly at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

PHOTOS: Click to See More Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals