Jennifer Lopez Gets Winter-Ready in Dramatic Fur Coat & Sherpa Lined Ugg Boots

Jennifer Lopez was photographed in Los Angeles yesterday all bundled up, ready for winter.

Ben Affleck’s wife donned a brown Coach X Schott N.Y.C. oversized shearling coat that featured monogrammed lining, roomy slip pockets and classic toggle closures. The star styled the piece with maroon leggings and shaded her eyes with aviator sunnies with yellow-tinted lenses.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on Feb. 14, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

When it came to footwear, the hitmaker opted for a set of tan suede Ugg boots. Her style was complete with rounded toes, sheepskin lining and insoles, and reliable tread for a comfortable walkable finish. The recognizable set acted as a cozy addition to Lopez’s look.

Classic lined Ugg boots. CREDIT: Ugg

Ugg was created in 1978 and it became popular with the Australian surfer scene at the time, before blowing up in America in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. The multi-hyphenate entertainer has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

