Jennifer Lopez Serves Up Y2K Style in Baggy Jeans & White Combat Boots

Jennifer Lopez was photographed in Los Angeles heading to a dance studio yesterday dressed in casual clothes.

The “On The Floor” songstress was outfitted in a warm cropped gray knit sweater which she wore with slouchy high-waisted denim, embracing the Y2K baggy trend.

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

On the accessories front, Lopez toted a tan Dior bag with the hitmaker’s name plastered on the front in stark black writing on a tan canvas. The performer wore large silver hoops to match the chunky silver rings.

As for footwear, Lopez stepped out in neutral white platform combat boots. The utilitarian style featured calf-high leather uppers in a sleek lace-up silhouette, complete with rounded toes and ridged rubber platform soles with reliable non-slip tread. Each shoe stopped just above her ankles and added an edge to Lopez’s outfit while remaining comfortable for longtime wear.

Related Jennifer Lopez Gets Winter-Ready in Dramatic Fur Coat & Sherpa Lined Ugg Boots Kelly Clarkson Adds Edgy Touch to Boho-Chic Style in Floral Dress With Valentino Roman Stud Boots for 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Jennifer Lopez Casually Runs Errands in Cream Sweats and Air Jordan Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. The multi-hyphenate entertainer has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

PHOTOS: See some of Jennifer Lopez’s best street style looks over the years.