Jennifer Lopez Gets Comfortable in Slouchy Brown Sweatpants & Matching Suede Boots

Jennifer Lopez was photographed in Los Angeles heading to a dance studio yesterday dressed in neutral tones.
The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” songstress appeared wearing a slouchy brown crewneck sweater worn overtop a dark gray tee. On bottom, Lopez styled matching sweats, also in an oversized style.
As usual, the “Selena” actress shaded her eyes with tinted aviator sunnies and carried a caramel-brown suede tote bag, matching her outfit.
As for footwear, Lopez stepped out in tan suede boots by Brunello Cucinelli. These $1,995 mid-calf combat boots are embellished with hand-applied beads on the front and back. They’re made from brown suede with tonal leather accents and feature knitted laces and side zip fastenings.
Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. The multi-hyphenate entertainer has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.
Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.
