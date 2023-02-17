Jennifer Lopez Gets Comfortable in Slouchy Brown Sweatpants & Matching Suede Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez was photographed in Los Angeles heading to a dance studio yesterday dressed in neutral tones.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” songstress appeared wearing a slouchy brown crewneck sweater worn overtop a dark gray tee. On bottom, Lopez styled matching sweats, also in an oversized style.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on Feb. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

As usual, the “Selena” actress shaded her eyes with tinted aviator sunnies and carried a caramel-brown suede tote bag, matching her outfit.

As for footwear, Lopez stepped out in tan suede boots by Brunello Cucinelli. These $1,995 mid-calf combat boots are embellished with hand-applied beads on the front and back. They’re made from brown suede with tonal leather accents and feature knitted laces and side zip fastenings.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Brunello Cucinelli suede boots CREDIT: MyTheresa

Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. The multi-hyphenate entertainer has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on Feb. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

PHOTOS: See some of Jennifer Lopez’s best street style looks over the years.