Jennifer Lopez Channels Y2K Style in Baggy Pants & Hiking Boots While Visiting Her New Mansion With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was spotted on Saturday in Los Angeles repeating a Y2K-inspired outfit she wore a month ago while viewing her new mansion with Ben Affleck.

Visiting the Pacific Palisades compound, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” hitmaker went for a cozy casual look, pairing a chunky turtleneck sweater in a creamy off-white hue with baggy light-wash jeans featuring cargo pockets. She sported nearly the exact same ensemble, down to her boots, during an outing in Los Angeles in February.

While viewing her new home with Ben Affleck on March 11, Jennifer Lopez can be seen wearing almost the same outfit she stepped out in a month ago. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Lopez chose a pair of mid-calf boots she’s been reaching for over and over lately — a tan brown suede, lug-soled hiking style from Brunello Cucinelli. The Italian-made boots featured a lace-up closure, tonal leather accents and signature monili beads hand-applied on the toe and heel.

Jennifer Lopez wears a cozy cream-colored turtleneck sweater and baggy light-wash jeans with cargo pockets and chunky Brunello Cucinelli hiking boots. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

As for Affleck, the two-time Oscar winner donned a black shirt and jeans with a red plaid coat and brown and pink Air Jordan 3 Retro SE sneakers.

Ben Affleck dons a red plaid jacket paired with black jeans and Air Jordan 3 Retro SE sneakers in ‘Archaeo Brown.’ CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

J-Lo is well-known for her show-stopping looks on and off the red carpet, and over the years, the multi-hyphenate entertainer has appeared in campaigns for top brands including Versace, Coach and Guess. She has also partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection and launched a namesake shoe line with DSW in 2020.