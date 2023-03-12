Jennifer Lopez Channels Y2K Style in Baggy Pants & Hiking Boots While Visiting Her New Mansion With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was spotted on Saturday in Los Angeles repeating a Y2K-inspired outfit she wore a month ago while viewing her new mansion with Ben Affleck.
Visiting the Pacific Palisades compound, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” hitmaker went for a cozy casual look, pairing a chunky turtleneck sweater in a creamy off-white hue with baggy light-wash jeans featuring cargo pockets. She sported nearly the exact same ensemble, down to her boots, during an outing in Los Angeles in February.
Lopez chose a pair of mid-calf boots she’s been reaching for over and over lately — a tan brown suede, lug-soled hiking style from Brunello Cucinelli. The Italian-made boots featured a lace-up closure, tonal leather accents and signature monili beads hand-applied on the toe and heel.
As for Affleck, the two-time Oscar winner donned a black shirt and jeans with a red plaid coat and brown and pink Air Jordan 3 Retro SE sneakers.
J-Lo is well-known for her show-stopping looks on and off the red carpet, and over the years, the multi-hyphenate entertainer has appeared in campaigns for top brands including Versace, Coach and Guess. She has also partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection and launched a namesake shoe line with DSW in 2020.