×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jennifer Lopez Chicly Kisses Ben Affleck in Bejeweled Neon Dress & Platforms at ‘Air’ Premiere in Los Angeles

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
“AIR” World Premiere – Red Carpet
“AIR” World Premiere – Red Carpet
“AIR” World Premiere – Red Carpet
“AIR” World Premiere – Red Carpet
“AIR” World Premiere – Red Carpet
View Gallery 46 Images

Jennifer Lopez was vibrantly dressed for the “Air” premiere in Los Angeles. While on the red carpet at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday night, Lopez supported her husband Ben Affleck in a colorful gown.

The “This is Me…Now” musician’s ensemble featured a sheer white turtleneck bodice, fully coated in gleaming clear crystal beads. The bejeweled top was contrasted with a high-waisted curved skirt in a punchy neon yellow hue, complete with a floor-length hem for added flair.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, dress, yellow dress, crystal dress, heels, high heels, platforms, platform heels, hidden heels, metallic heels, silver heels, red carpet
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the “Air” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Lopez opted to complement her dress with a white crystal-coated white, paired with a diamond cocktail ring and stud earrings to match her dress’ sparkle. Affleck was sharply suited for the occasion as well, wearing a dark blue double-breasted suit and brown leather dress shoes.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the World Premiere of "AIR" held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the “Air” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the World Premiere of "AIR" held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the “Air” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to footwear, Lopez strapped into a towering pair of platform sandals to finish her outfit. Though the JLO Jennifer Lopez designer’s style was hidden beneath her dress’ long hem, they did appear to feature a shimmering metallic silver base with thick platform soles. Given Lopez’s love of height-boosting footwear, they were likely completed with strappy uppers and thin heels totaling at least 5 inches in height for a slick finish.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, dress, yellow dress, crystal dress, heels, high heels, platforms, platform heels, hidden heels, metallic heels, silver heels, red carpet
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the “AIR” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores
Directed by Ben Affleck, “Air” tells the story of Nike’s journey to sign Michael Jordan, played by Damian Young and launch Air Jordan sneakers in the 1980s. The drama stars include Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis — who Jordan himself specifically requested to portray his mother, Deloris Jordan. The movie held its world premiere at South by Southwest in March, and will launch in theaters on April 5.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad