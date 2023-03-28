Jennifer Lopez Chicly Kisses Ben Affleck in Bejeweled Neon Dress & Platforms at ‘Air’ Premiere in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez was vibrantly dressed for the “Air” premiere in Los Angeles. While on the red carpet at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday night, Lopez supported her husband Ben Affleck in a colorful gown.

The “This is Me…Now” musician’s ensemble featured a sheer white turtleneck bodice, fully coated in gleaming clear crystal beads. The bejeweled top was contrasted with a high-waisted curved skirt in a punchy neon yellow hue, complete with a floor-length hem for added flair.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the “Air” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Lopez opted to complement her dress with a white crystal-coated white, paired with a diamond cocktail ring and stud earrings to match her dress’ sparkle. Affleck was sharply suited for the occasion as well, wearing a dark blue double-breasted suit and brown leather dress shoes.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the “Air” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the “Air” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to footwear, Lopez strapped into a towering pair of platform sandals to finish her outfit. Though the JLO Jennifer Lopez designer’s style was hidden beneath her dress’ long hem, they did appear to feature a shimmering metallic silver base with thick platform soles. Given Lopez’s love of height-boosting footwear, they were likely completed with strappy uppers and thin heels totaling at least 5 inches in height for a slick finish.