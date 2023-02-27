Jennifer Lawrence Embraces Sensual Glamour in Plunging Alaïa Blazer & Strappy Pumps at W’s Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party

Jennifer Lawrence looked sleek in satin while at W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party held at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.

Lawrence joined other A-Listers at the star-studded affair like Austin Butler, Michelle Williams, Ana de Armas, Kate Hudson, Aubrey Plaza, and many more. The X-Men alum decided to step out in a plunging V-neck black satin blazer paired with a midi black leather skirt by Maison Alaïa.

Jennifer Lawrence poses with Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves at W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on Feb. 24, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for W Magazine

The Academy Award winner combined the outfit with a pair of round-toe pumps with an ankle strap and sculpturesque heels.

When it came to beauty, the actor wore her long hair down past her shoulders in tousled waves and kept the makeup natural, with an extra touch of bronzed blush and matte brown lipstick.

Jennifer Lawrence and Camila Morrone attend W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on Feb. 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for W Magazine

The actress was not nominated for an award at the event, but this awards season marks the 10-year anniversary since Lawrence took the “Best Actress” Oscar for her performance in “The Silver Linings Playbook.”

Although is rare to see her at parties and public events beyond the awards, she danced, posed and mingled with this year’s nominees like Austin Butler, and Ana de Armas, and other celebrities like model Camila Morrone and fellow actress Kate Hudson whose latest movie “Glass Onion: a Knives Out Mystery” earned five nominations.

Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Hudson attend W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on Feb. 24, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for W Magazine

Anyone who follows “The Hunger Games” star’s style knows that when it comes to the red carpet she only dresses in Dior since she’s been an ambassador for the brand since 2012. But when it comes to more casual appearances or magazine shots, her stylist Kate Young makes sure to include a roster of other just as glamourous brands like Alaïa, and not-so-well-known brands like Giuliva Heritage or Magda Butrym. Regarding footwear, strappy sandals and pumps by Gianvito Rossi are her number-one choice for the red carpet. But when she’s off duty she’ll always favor a pair of flats with retro silhouettes or sneakers.