Jennifer Hudson Shares BTS Moment in Lux Leather Blazer & Peep-Toe Heeled Booties

Jennifer Hudson mixed business with edge during a recent taping of her talk show.

The EGOT Award winner posted to “The Jennifer Hudson Show’s” Instagram account on Wednesday. She showed fans a behind-the-scenes moment. In the video, she wore a black leather blazer over a fitted black scoop-neck long-sleeve top.

Hudson added more leather to the look with black leather pants. Her high-waisted pants featured a drawstring waist and a wide-leg opening. Hudson added a necklace as well as small sparkly stud earrings for accessories and tied her hair into a slicked-back ponytail.

The actress slipped into a pair of sleek booties to round out the look. Her black leather ankle booties featured a sharp thin heel that reached at least 4 inches and a peep-toe design. The shoes added to the overall sharp, sleek but edgy style that was seen throughout the entire outfit.

When it comes to footwear, Hudson favors statement-making strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, Sophia Webster and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet and at other formal events. However, she also wears footwear by emerging designers as well, like Titi Adesa. Recently, she wore black sandals with a leather bow strap across the toe and included a circle rhinestone embellishment and a thin stiletto heel for her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

