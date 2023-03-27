Jennifer Hudson Goes Sporty-Chic in Flare-Leg Jeans & Swarovski Crystal Sneakers With Son at Lakers Game

Jennifer Hudson served sporty-chic style while attending the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Chicago Bulls basketball game with her son David Otunga Jr. on Sunday. The mother and son sat courtside at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For the match, the EGOT Award winner wore a light-washed oversized denim jacket that was adorned with patches and graphics. She paired the staple piece with cropped flare-leg jeans that included distressed accents on the hem.

(L-R) Jennifer Hudson and her son David Otunga Jr. attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls at Crypto.com Arena on March 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

Sticking to a casual vibe, Hudson accessorized with diamond stud earrings, a cream scarf and blue cat-eye sunglasses. As for glam, the Grammy Award-winning singer went with sharp, winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout.

Hudson’s son David Otunga Jr., looked cool and comfortable for the outing. The 13-year-old donned a black bomber jacket with a hoodie and sweatpants. On his feet was a pair of white Air Force 1 sneakers.

A closer look at Jennifer Hudson’s Golden Goose Men’s Super-Star sneakers. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

When it came down to the shoes, Hudon gave her denim-on-denim outfit a sparkling boost with Golden Goose’s Men’s Super-Star sneakers.

Made in Italy, the sneakers are characterized by a white leather upper and by the star and inserts in ice-gray suede. This men’s Super-Star has been reinterpreted under the exclusive light of Swarovski crystals. Of different shapes and sizes, they embellish the entire upper, making this Super-Star the Golden Goose sneaker with the highest number of Swarovski crystals ever.

(L-R) Jennifer Hudson and her son David Otunga Jr. attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls at Crypto.com Arena on March 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

When it comes to footwear, Hudson favors statement-making strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, Sophia Webster and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. However, she also wears footwear by emerging designers as well, like Titi Adesa.

