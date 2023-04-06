Jennifer Hudson Pops in Purple Bodycon Dress & Pointy Boots for Interview Khloe Kardashian

Jennifer Hudson popped out in purple on today’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
The singer sat down for an exclusive interview with Khloe Kardashian and watched a special performance by Michael Trotter Jr. and Tonya Trotter of The War and Treaty.
For the appearance, the EGOT Award winner donned a purple off-the-shoulder Alaïa dress. The piece had a plunging V-neckline, streamlined accents throughout, long sleeves and a bodycon silhouette.
To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Hudson opted for minimal accessories. The “Spotlight” singer simply added a bold pop of color with bright blue pointy nails and a collection of gold midi rings. As for makeup, the entertainer went with a soft smokey eye, sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout. Hudson parted her blunt cut bob in the middle and styled it in tousled waves.
Giving the look a sleek finish, Hudson slipped into a pair of sock boots. The silhouette featured a sharp, triangular pointed-toe and was set on a thin stiletto heel. Sock boots are shaping up to be one of the most popular boot styles. From tall takes to ankle boots, the slip-on shoes are comfy, chic, practical and extremely versatile.
When it comes to footwear, Hudson favors statement-making strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, Sophia Webster and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. However, the “Dreamgirls” actress also wears footwear by emerging designers as well, like Titi Adesa.