Jennifer Hudson Sparkles in Little Black Dress & Crystal-Embellished Heels on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Jennifer Hudson brought sparkling style while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night.

The EGOT Award winner sat down with Kimmel to chat about having Charles Barkley on her talk show, her daily routine and yelling out her own name at the All-Star game to get LeBron James’ attention. Hudson also hit high notes while appearing on the late-night show and sang text messages that Kimmel received from their parents.

Hudson looked stunning for the appearance. The Grammy Award-winning singer arrived wearing a black blazer jacket that she kept draped on her shoulders. Eventually, she removed the overcoat to reveal the sparkling minidress that she was wearing underneath. The piece had a velvet neckline and was streamlined with glittery silver accents throughout.

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Hudson simply accessorized with oversized thin hoop earrings. As for glam, she went with neutral makeup and styled her blunt-cut bob in soft waves.

Jennifer Hudson arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on March 20, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Jennifer Hudson arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on March 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Completing the “Respect” actress’ look was a pair of black sandals. The silhouette had a leather bow strap across the toe and included a circle rhinestone embellishment and a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Jennifer Hudson’s crystal-embellished sandals while arriving at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on March 20, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Hudson favors statement-making strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, Sophia Webster and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. However, she also wears footwear by emerging designers as well, like Titi Adesa.

Jennifer Hudson arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on March 20, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades