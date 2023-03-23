Jennifer Garner Sings a Duet With Willie Nelson in Chanel Chelsea Boots

Jennifer Garner has gained much attention on TikTok since joining the app in September of 2021. Although she’s now an established creator with 3.9 million followers, the actress is still making noteworthy videos two years later with her first TikTok duet with the legendary Willie Nelson.

While singing “On The Road Again” with the country singer, the “Valentine’s Day” actress wore a white crewneck t-shirt which she layered with an olive green shirt jacket. She paired the tops with dark blue washed skinny jeans.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of beige suede Chelsea boots by Chanel. The style had a ribbed knit accent along both sides of the tight sleeve and a leather cap toe. The boots brought a bulky look to the silhouette with a platform sole and a block heel.

Garner currently stars in Capital One’s “On the Road” new commercial with Nelson, Samuel L. Jackson and Charles Barkley.

The last time we saw Garner was at a Lakers game earlier this month with her son, Samuel Affleck. She was seen sitting courtside wearing a knit sweater with combat boots.

Jennifer Garner and her son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on March 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, the “13 Going on 30” actress has an array of running shoes in different colors and patterns from affordable brands like New Balance, Saucony and Loewe. When off-duty, Garner will usually throw on a pair of mom jeans and a casual t-shirt with a glamorous pair of shoes from luxury designers like Gucci and Chanel. During the colder months, Garner usually gravitates towards comfortable styles like loafers and lug-sole boots. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, she will slip on a glamorous pair of pointed-toe pumps.

