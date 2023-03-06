Jennifer Garner Cheers Courtside for Lakers Game in Knit Sweater & Combat Boots With Son Samuel

Jennifer Garner sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors game held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on March 5. The actress was accompanied by her son Samuel Affleck.

The “13 Going on 30” star sported a cozy and classic winter look that featured a light blue knit sweater with a round neck and skinny black jeans. Samuel opted for a full Lakers fan ensemble with a blue Lakers t-shirt, jeans and mismatched sneakers in blue and green.

Jennifer Garner and her son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on March 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The actress combined the casual look with a pair of combat boots in black leather that featured laces up the ankles and a rounded toe.

For beauty, she stayed true to her signature natural look with barely-there makeup and let a clean and beaming complexion do all the talking. Hairwise, she styled her honey-highlighted brown tresses parted in the middle with parted bangs down to the size of her eyebrows.

When it comes to shoes, Garner’s go-to’s are often versatile and comfortable, but like the rest of her wardrobe, leaning on the classic. The “Adam Project” actress tends to favor athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups or running, from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike. However, she likes her high-fashion brands for red carpets and special occasions and goes for Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant too.

