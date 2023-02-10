Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Sharp Saint Laurent Pumps With Gold Hardware on Set of ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Aniston wrapped filming the third season of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.” In honor of the achievement, Aniston shared a slideshow of images on her Instagram yesterday of images taken behind the scenes of the show, sharing tender moments with the cast and crew.

The first image in the set saw the former “Friends” star huddled close to fellow cast member Reese Witherspoon along with the writer and producer of the show Kristin Hahn and Lauren Neustadter. Aniston also posted a pic kicking up her feet, showing off her fancy designer shoes with her acting coach Nancy Banks in the frame.



The aforementioned footwear in Aniston’s third and fourth images was a pair of glossy black “Silvana” pumps from Saint Laurent to complete her outfit. The $995 pumps had thin tapered heels that gave Aniston around 4 extra inches, square toes and a sturdy construction that offered the budding model a more comfortable experience.

Atop each toe sat a thick gold chain detail that diversified the rather simple silhouette. Pointed-toe pumps are a tried and true choice for many celebrities.

Saint Laurent “Silvana” pumps. CREDIT: via Farfetch

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon spotted on set filming “The Morning Show” in Dumbo Brooklyn in New York City on Sept. 29, 2022. CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews.com

The “Cake” actress is renowned for her “everywoman” style that includes neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. Her red carpet footwear is similarly approachable, often including strappy Jimmy Choo sandals, Christian Louboutin, and Saint Laurent pumps. She has also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges, and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe and Armani from time to time.

