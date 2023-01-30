×
Jennifer Aniston Pops in Floral Bikini Coverup, Fur Coat & Sparkling Crop Top for ‘Murder Mystery 2’

By Melody Rivera
Jennifer Aniston is modeling different costumes in the first promotional photos for Netflix’s “Murder Mystery 2.” The actress will return to the screen for the comedy sequel alongside Adam Sandler, Adeel Akhtar, Emma Roberts and Mark Strong. The film will premiere on the streaming platform on March 31.

The “Friends” star can be found wearing an array of looks featuring embellished tops and statement jewelry in the promo images.

In one of the looks, Aniston appears in a tropical location wearing a white minidress underneath a floral bikini coverup. She is accessorized with beige sheer square sunglasses with a black lenses. The actress went for no shoes to walk along the beach with her co-stars.

Murder Mystery 2. (L-R) Zurin Villanueva as Imani, Jodie Turner-Smith as Countess, Kuhoo Verma as Saira, Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz, Mark Strong as Miller, Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz and Enrique Arce as Francisco in Murder Mystery 2. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023.
Zurin Villanueva as Imani, Jodie Turner-Smith as Countess, Kuhoo Verma as Saira, Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz, Mark Strong as Miller, Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz and Enrique Arce as Francisco in “Murder Mystery 2.”
CREDIT: Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023

The movie is partially filmed in Paris where Aniston and Sandler’s characters can also be seen visiting several famous spots in the city of lights including the Pont des Arts, also known as the love lock bridge.

Aniston was seen on the bridge in an all-black ensemble with a fur-trimmed coat, featuring gilded buttons. The actress wore a black knit turtleneck for this scene.

Murder Mystery 2. (L-R) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023.
Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz and Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz in “Murder Mystery 2.”
CREDIT: Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023

Other pictures also show Aniston wearing a sparkling cropped top with a matching skirt, inspired by Indian fashion, and covering herself with a furry white coat.

Murder Mystery 2. (L-R) Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz and Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery 2. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2022.
Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz and Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery 2.
CREDIT: Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2022
Murder Mystery 2. (L-R) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2022.
Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz and Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery 2.
CREDIT: Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2022

