Jennifer Aniston Slips Into Ruched Bodycon Dress & Strappy Sandals for ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Promo Tour

Jennifer Aniston gave monochromatic style a chic upgrade while out in New York City today. The Emmy Award-winning actress has been making rounds to promote her new comedy film, “Murder Mystery 2.” Adam Sandler also stars in the movie, which will officially release on Netflix on March 31.

Aniston departed her hotel in the Big Apple in full all-black attire. The “Friends” alum donned a black coat that featured slightly pointy shoulder pads, wide lapels, streamlined buttons near the cuffs and a slit at the back.

Jennifer Aniston out in New York City on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Underneath, Aniston wore a black ruched bodycon dress that featured a knee-high side slit and an asymmetrical neckline. Further elevating the moment, the producer accessorized with rounded-tinted sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

Aniston parted her blond tresses in the middle and styled them in loose waves. As for glam, she went with soft makeup including, a dust of blush and a glossy pink pout.

Jennifer Aniston out in New York City on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, Aniston completed her look with a pair of black strappy sandals. The silhouette had crisscross straps on the toe, a thin strap around the ankle, a pointy outsole and sat atop a triangular heel.

Jennifer Aniston out in New York City on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Aniston out in New York City on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

“The Morning Show” star is known for her “everywoman” style that includes neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. Her red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent sandals. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe and Armani over the years.

