Jenna Ortega Goes Preppy-Chic in Pleated Miniskirt & Chunky Loafers With Her Inseparable Headphones at Netflix’s Nominees Toast Event

Jenna Ortega attended Netflix’s Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast in West Hollywood, Calif. on Sunday night. The “Wednesday” actress joined her co-star Emma Myers at the soireé, celebrating the success of their “The Addams Family” spin-off show.
For the occasion, Ortega donned a white cropped button-down shirt with a slightly loosened black tie. She paired the top with a gray pleated miniskirt by Thom Browne.
Ortega also sported her inseparable black headphones at the event. The actress has previously been photographed with her Sony WH-1000XM4 on-ear headphones on multiple occasions.
Ortega kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved style with her front-facing bangs bringing attention to her subtle makeup that featured a nude pink lip.
Although they were not visible in the photo, the actress completed the look by slipping on a pair of black loafers with calf-high gray socks. The leather shoes featured a sleek silhouette and a round toe. The loafers added height to the look with a platform sole.
Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style.
Since Netflix’s “Wednesday” release, Ortega has been seen on numerous occasions channeling the gothic character during red carpet events. She channeled a dark bride in a black Versace gown and 6-inch heels for the show’s premiere back in November. Ortega has been working with stylist Enrique Melendez for the past few months navigating this new style.
