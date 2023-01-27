Jenna Ortega Models Victoria’s Secret in White Babydoll Lingerie Dress

Jenna Ortega posted a selfie update on her Instagram last night. The “Wednesday” star shared a carousel of images to her account that featured photos of gothic statues and a new picture of her.

Ortega posed in a white babydoll dress from Victoria’s Secret. The ensemble featured unlined lace cups that were secured by a shiny satin bow. The garment also featured a short and flowy pleated chiffon bodice.

Ortega wore her dark locks in loose waves and had a fresh-faced appearance that placed her freckles on full display. For accessories, Ortega paired the babydoll dress with a pair of medium-sized, thin silver hoop earrings.

While Ortega was barefoot in this photo, you will rarely find the actress rocking a look that doesn’t feature a sky-high heel. The actress is often seen sporting 4 to 6-inch heels on the red carpet, especially the black version of the ankle-strap Valentino Garavani block heel platform pumps that retail for $1,200.

Other noteworthy shoes that Ortega has worn on the red carpet in the last few months include a 6-inch pair of black “Aevitas” pointed platforms from Versace. These gothic-princess style shoes also feature a thick platform and retail for $1,825.

Since the premiere of the hit series “Wednesday,” the most recent adaption of the Addams Family story, Ortega has been drawing inspiration from the style of her gothic character, often working with celebrity stylist Enrique Melendez on these attention-grabbing looks.

