Adidas Signs ‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega as New Brand Ambassador

Adidas has announced that “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega will be the latest addition to the sneaker brand’s global family.

Ortega will act as the face of a new label created under Adidas that has yet to be announced. According to the brand, the decision to choose Ortega was an easy one. The footwear powerhouse saw the “You” actress as the perfect embodiment of how the next generation is showing up in the world and who this new label is designed to represent.

Jenna Ortega for Adidas. CREDIT: via Adidas

An innovative on-screen icon, avid soccer fan and yogi, who harnesses her power to voice what she truly believes in and stands for, Ortega’s progressive persona and relentless pursuit of creativity make her one of the most exciting trailblazers of her generation and the ideal partner to join the family as the face of its new label.

“My love for adidas is one that goes back years. It’s always had such a presence in sport, music and culture and continues to be an innovator in so many ways,” said Ortega. “Growing up for me it always had to be adidas sneakers and tees as the go-to, to this day so much of my wardrobe is made up of the iconic three stripes. I feel so honored to become a part of this legendary family of changemakers and be the face of its all-new label. Can’t wait to show you guys.”

Since the premiere of the hit series “Wednesday,” the most recent adaption of the Addams Family story, Ortega has been drawing inspiration from the styling of her brooding and gothic character Wednesday Adams, often working with celebrity stylist Enrique Melendez on these attention-grabbing looks. With these looks, primarily from the likes of Versace, YSL and Gucci, Ortega has impressively cemented herself as a style icon of this new generation.

