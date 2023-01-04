Jenna Dewan Blossoms in Floral Lace Prabal Gurung Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘The Talk’

Jenna Dewan appeared on an episode of “The Talk” which aired yesterday on CBS. Dressed in a floral Prabal Gurung and sandal heels, Dewan spoke briefly about the passing of her good friend Stephen Laurel aka “tWitch.”

Dewan’s look consisted of a strappy white to gray and black gradient style with a dainty see-through woven floral overlay. The garment was a maxi style with a sweetheart neckline that was followed by a fitted bodice and flowing skirt.

The “Step Up” star further dressed up her ensemble with what appeared to be chunky silver and gold Jenny Bird rings and accentuated her features with a bold red lip that provided her look with a striking and unexpected pop of color. As for her hair, Dewan wore her long dark brown tresses parted down the middle, the ends embellished with loose curls.

As for footwear, Dewan stepped in strappy shiny black sandal heels. The versatile Femme La footwear intersected on the tops of her feet and traveled upwards, meeting around her ankles for a barely-there construction. The thin straps on each shoe secured the style in place, making for a worry-free footwear experience for the on-the-go model.

When it comes to her personal style, the “Step Up” actress loves casual footwear like New Balance sneakers, Rothy’s ballet flats and Ancient Greek Sandals. The actress also knows how to switch it up for a red carpet outing, ranging from Tibi gowns, Stuart Weitzman stilettos, Self-Portrait minidresses and Malone Souliers sandals.

