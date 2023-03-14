Jen Psaki Promotes Her New MSNBC Show in Button-Down Dress & Pumps on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Jen Psaki stopped by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” yesterday on CBS.

The former White House Press Secretary spoke about her new show “Inside With Jen Psaki,” premiering this Sunday on MSNBC, and her revelations on the Dominion lawsuit. Other guests on Monday’s episode included “Wednesday’s” Christina Ricci, American pianist Robert Glasper and singer Yebba.

For her television appearance, the political figure wore a cream-colored maxi dress featuring a collared neckline and short sleeves.

Jen Psaki on an episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

The style was comprised of matching button snap closures that ran down the front of the garment worn slightly unbuttoned up top for a relaxed appearance. The skirt of Psaki’s dress was lengthy and featured a side slit that ran up the leg, diversifying the political analyst’s silhouette. Maxi dresses are long floor-sweeping dresses that are more casual than evening dresses and appropriate for daily wear. Maxi dresses are often made of cotton or light fabric to stay with the relaxed nature of the summery design.

On the accessories front, Psaki kept it extra simple, opting for gold mid-sized hoops with a high reflective sheen. If she was wearing any other accessories, they were not visible. As for her hair, the public figure styled her red tresses in a deep side part straightened out.

Along with her neutral dress, Psaki stepped out in nude pumps with a glossy finish. The sharp footwear featured prominently pointed toes, as well as thin stiletto heels ranging from 3 to 4 inches in height. The neutral pair gave her look a slick style and a slight boost, while also instantly streamlining her outfit. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Psaki included.

