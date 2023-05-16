Jeannie Mai Goes Monochromatic With White Pumps for ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ in Pointy Pumps

Jeannie Mai brought business-chic style to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Tuesday. While on the talk show, she discussed how her life has been since the finale of “The Host,” her 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, and the importance of teaching her about her Black and Vietnamese culture.

The former television host opted for an all-white look with a white scoop neck bodysuit layered with a cropped leather blazer that featured a checkered texture. She paired the jacket with a matching high-waisted midi skirt.

Mai solely accessorized with a pair of silver-toned dangle earrings. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved wet look with her hair styled away from her face keeping the focus on her minimal makeup look that featured a glossy nude pink lip.

Jeannie Mai on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in Los Angeles on May 16, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

The producer completed the look by slipping into a pair of off-white pumps. The leather heels featured a sleek silhouette that slimmed into a pointed-toe. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Mai is usually styled by Wilford Lenov, who also works with other stars like Bebe Rexha, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Olivia Culpo.

The last time we saw the television host was hosting the Miss Universe pageant in January with Haley Lu Richardson. She was seen taking the stage in a peekaboo bra and hidden heels.

Jeannie Mai on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in Los Angeles on May 16, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Since “The Real” ended last June, Mai has become a familiar face in the fashion industry. She has been seen sitting front row at fashion shows for major labels like Patbo. She attended Prabal Gurung’s Fall 2023 show in New York this past February alongside Becky G, Kelsea and Ballerini.

For red carpet appearances, she is often seen pairing a fitted dress or matching set with strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Charles Keith and Ricagno.