Jeannie Mai Jenkins Hosts Miss Universe in High-Shine Reflective Dress With Peekaboo Bra & Hidden Heels With Olivia Culpo

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is hosting tonight’s Miss Universe 2023 pageant, which will be taking place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Mai will be replacing Steve Harvey and co-hosting alongside former Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo.

Miss Universe 2023 hosts Jeannie Mai Jenkins, left, and Olivia Culpo speak during The 71st Miss Universe Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. CREDIT: Getty Images

The TV personality stepped on stage wearing a rhinestone-embellished dress with sheer panels reflective details, and a peekaboo satin bra top. She coordinated with a pair of heels that were hidden below the skirt.

Mai was joined on stage by her co-host Culpo who wore a black high-low dress that featured allover opaque sequins. The bustier-style bodice featured sheer panels and romantic floral lace embroidery. She coordinated with leggings underneath. Pointed-toe patent pumps and velvet gloves completed the look. On her feet, “The Culpo Sisters” reality star paired her look with pointed-toe patent leather pumps.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant celebrates international beauty, as well as a range of humanitarian causes from its contestants. Held on Jan. 14 in New Orleans, the event will find contestants from at least 80 countries competing for this year’s crown: a diamond and blue sapphire creation by Mouawad Jewelry, titled “Force for Good.”

The event will be sponsored by fashion, beauty and hospitality brands, including Carnival, Cream Silk, Hyatt Regency, J. by Jacqueline Aguilera, Jojo Bragais, Lazada, Liva, Muba, Portia and Scarlett and Olivia Quido. Miss Ukraine (Viktoria Apanasenko), Miss USA (R’Bonney Gabriel) and Miss Russia (Anna Linnikova) are viewed as top competitors in this year’s event. Judges for the occasion will include actress Jeannie Mai Jenkins and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

Harnaaz Sandhu of India is Miss Universe 2022.

