Eagles’ Jason Kelce & Miles Sanders Go Viral After Touchdown Celebration Dance in Nike Cleats

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and running back Miles Sanders went viral for their coordinated touchdown celebration at the NFC Championship. Their team beat the San Francisco 49ers by 31-7 last Sunday and now they will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12, during the Super Bowl LVII.

Both Kelce and Sanders stood in the N Zone uniform-clad, showing off their dance moves in sync. The choreography was inspired by a popular TikTok trend set to rapper Lil Uzi Vert’s hit song “Just Wanna Rock,” where participating parties sway their hips and arms to the fast-paced, infectious beat.

The video of their celebration was posted to the Eagles’ YouTube and TikTok, garnering approximately 200,000 views combined thus far. Many commenters praised the athletes and the silly clip, showing their support and love for them both.

During the game, Sanders also caught attention with his Nike Air DT Max 96 cleats. The style was launched back in 1996 for Deion PrimeTime Sanders, the third sneaker in his collection.

Miles Sanders’ Nike Air DT Max 96 cleats. CREDIT: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This has been a big year for the Eagles. The Super Bowl-bound team will be going head-to-head against the Kansas City Chiefs. The event will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb.12 and be televised by Fox.

The event will be sponsored by Apple Music, replacing Pepsi. No announcements have been made as to who will perform the National Anthem, or which brands will release commercials during the occasion — one of the more humorous and viral parts of the program beyond the halftime show, which has created clickable moments for many top brands including Planet Fitness, T-Mobile, Doritos, Sabra, Hellmann’s, Progressive and even Calvin Klein. Rihanna will be this year’s halftime show performer.

