Jason Bateman’s Wife Amanda Anka Sparkles in Little Black Dress & Pumps at ‘Air’ Premiere in Los Angeles

Amanda Anka attended the “Air” world premiere in Los Angeles to support her husband Jason Bateman, who plays Rob Strasser in the film.

For the star-studded event, the “Ingenious” actress wore a black short-sleeved minidress that featured intricate beading all over in shiny silver.

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka attended the world premiere of “Air” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

On her feet, Anka opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of matt black pointed-toe pumps that gave her look a substantial boost. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The style is commonplace in many celebrities’ shoe line-ups.

A closer look at Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka’s shoes. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The occasion saw Bateman outfitted in a dark blue suit. The “Arrested Development” actor’s ensemble featured a sleek blazer with coordinating tailored trousers. A deep blue crew neck sweater completed Bateman’s attire, giving his outfit a casual twist.

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka at the World Premiere of “Air” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Sticking to the classics, Bateman stepped out in a classic pair of black dress shoes with thin black laces. The formal footwear included short squared heels and a streamlined silhouette with a glossy patent leather finish. The reliable style is a closet staple for many men, Bateman included, for its versatility and comfort. Unlike loafers, leather dress shoes are worn for more formal occasions including attending high-profile red-carpet events.

Directed by Ben Affleck, “Air” tells the story of Nike’s journey to sign Michael Jordan, played by Damian Young and launch Air Jordan sneakers in the 1980s. The drama stars include Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis — who Jordan himself specifically requested to portray his mother, Deloris Jordan. The movie held its world premiere at South by Southwest in March, and will launch in theaters on April 5.

PHOTOS: See all of the red carpet arrivals at the “Air” world premiere.