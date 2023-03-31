Janet Jackson Shares BTS Video of Together Again Tour in Black Sweatsuit & Sneakers

Janet Jackson took to Instagram with a video of her and choreographer Dean Anthony Lee sharing a fun moment during their rehearsal for her upcoming “Together Again” tour.

For the video, Jackson wore a black hoodie and paired it with matching high sweatpants with the pant legs rolled up exposing the white calf-high socks.

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sneakers. The low-top shoes had a lace-up closure with silver accents along the upper. The sneakers matched her socks with a white supportive sole.

The last time we saw Jackson was posing with her team on Instagram in early January. She was seen wearing a charcoal denim jumpsuit with chunky platform boots.

Along with her successful singing and acting career, Jackson has generated a title of a fashion icon. Her style has changed throughout the years, but the singer currently has a sophisticated and chic look. However, the songwriter usually likes to spice it up with her accessories wearing statement pieces like the sharp spiked black bangles she wore to Christian Siriano spring 2023 Show.

Janet Jackson attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When off-duty, the “All For You” singer often gravitates towards sneakers from brands like Adidas and Nike. For red carpet appearances, she usually slips into a pair of platform sandals or pointed-toe pumps hailing from labels like Christian Louboutin or Giuseppe Zanotti.

The singer will be taking the road again next month in a two-month national tour with special guest Ludacris. Jackson will kick off the tour in Hollywood, Fla, on April 14 and will wrap it up in Seattle on June 21.

PHOTOS: Janet Jackson’s Style Evolution