Janet Jackson Elevates Charcoal Denim Jumpsuit With Chunky Platform Boots

Janet Jackson showcased her sultry style while posing with her team. On Wednesday, the pop icon and multi-hyphenate entertainer uploaded an image on Instagram, which sees her standing in the middle of a room with a group of men.

Jackson is currently preparing for her “Together Again Tour,” where she will embark on a 33-date trek alongside Ludacris. The concerts will officially kick off on April 14.

The “Rhythm Nation” singer looked gorgeous for the occasion, wearing a charcoal denim jumpsuit. The one-piece garment featured long sleeves, wide cuffs, silver buttons at the center and square front pockets.

For glam, Jackson went with shimmery gold eyeshadow, sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral matte pout. The Grammy Award-winning artist styled the front of her hair in knotless braids and put the rest into a high wavy ponytail.

The angle of the photos gave a glimpse at the entertainer’s footwear choice, which appeared to be a pair of platform combat boots. The leather silhouette had a chunky round toe, laced up to the top and sat atop an elevated heel.

Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Jackson’s shoe style often ranges from slick to sporty. The star usually favors sky-high footwear by Christian Louboutin on and off stage, featuring platform sandals, boots, and pointed-toe pumps. On the red carpet, she’s also been spotted in sleek heels from luxury labels including Nicholas Kirkwood, Lanvin, and Versace. For off-duty looks, the musician favors a range of styles, including Alaïa lace-up boots, R13 platform sneakers, and Nike sneakers.

