Janet Jackson Soars for Her 57th Birthday In Cheetah-Print Midi Dress and Versace Platform Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Janet Jackson celebrated her 57th birthday in style on Tuesday.

The “Any Time, Any Place” singer posed in a new post on Instagram, wearing a custom white long-sleeved Leisure Lab midi dress that featured a fitted silhouette and an allover black and gray cheetah print.

Jackson accessorized her look with a set of black beaded bracelets and an oversized pair of gold hoop earrings. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek high bun, complementing her smoky eye makeup and glossy nude lipstick. Her glowing look was created by hairstylist Cassidy Blaine and makeup artist Preston Meneses.

When it came to shoes, Jackson slipped into a pair of white Versace sneakers. The $1,125 low-top style featured leather and suede uppers surrounding a lace-up closure, topped by the Italian brand’s logo and signature gold-colored Medusa charm. The sneakers brought Jackson a bold height boost with their rubber platform soles and brown rubber outsoles, totaling about 3 inches in height.

The musician’s’ height-boosting style moment came in the middle of her two-month national “Together Again” tour, which she kicked off on April 14.

Versace's platform sneakers.

Along with her successful singing and acting career, Jackson has become a verifiable fashion icon over the years. Her style has changed throughout the decades, though the singer currently has a maturely sophisticated look. However, the songwriter usually likes to spice it up with her accessories wearing statement pieces like the sharp spiked black bangles she wore to Christian Siriano spring 2023 Show.

When off-duty, the “All For You” singer often gravitates towards sneakers from brands like Adidas and Nike. For red carpet appearances, she usually slips into a pair of platform sandals or pointed-toe pumps hailing from labels like Christian Louboutin or Giuseppe Zanotti.

