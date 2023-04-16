Janelle Monáe Pops in Cutout Top, Sheer Leggings & Dr. Marten Boots for Neon Carnival 2023 During Coachella

Janelle Monáe put an eclectic spin on monochromatic style for the 12th annual Neon Carnival 2023. Presented by Levi’s, the highly-anticipated party lit up the desert in Therma, Calif., on Saturday during Coachella season.

Monáe arrived at the coveted outdoor dance party wearing a cutout crop top. The Grammy-nominated singer and rapper teamed the lightweight separate with high-waist sheer tights. The undergarments were outlined with velvet accents on the waistline, outseam and near the hem.

Janelle Monáe attends Neon Carnival during Coachella 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tequila Don Jul

Giving her look a chic touch, the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” star complemented her look with dark futuristic sunglasses, Chanel earrings and a beaded choker necklace. To keep her hands free Monáe strapped a mini white Chanel belt bag around her waist.

As for glam, the “Yoga” artist went with soft, dewy makeup and a bold matte red lip. She styled her hair in boho knotless braids and curled the ends.

Completing Monáe’s wardrobe was a pair of Dr. Martens combat boots. The classic silhouette includes premium leather uppers, Doc’s DNA visible yellow stitching, fabric laces and sturdy metal eyelets for a secure fit and breathable textile lining allows for a drier, more comfortable foot environment.

A closer look at Janelle Monáe’s combat boots at Neon Carnival during Coachella 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tequila Don Jul

Monáe’s shoe style is often glamorous and sleek. The “I Like That” artist often pairs her red carpet outfits with heeled sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Oxford loafers, heeled boots, Converse and L.A.M.B. sneakers.

Janelle Monáe attends Neon Carnival during Coachella 2023.

Neon Carnival is a famed party taking place during the Coachella Music Festival. The 12th annual outdoor dance party, created by Brent Bolthouse, was held at the Desert International Horse Park in partnership with Levi’s, Tequila Don Julio, Smirnoff ICE Neon Lemonades, Path Water and Ghost Energy. The event will feature music by DJ Ruckus, Kayper and Mel Debarge.

