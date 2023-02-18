Janelle Monae Dons Custom Cloudy MSCHF ‘Big Red Boots’ With Light Blue Bomber Jacket for 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Janelle Monáe participated in the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City. Although the “I Like That” songstress did not score during Friday night’s game, she made an effortlessly cool appearance pre-game in MSCHF’s viral ‘Big Red Boots’ in a 1-of-1 custom style.

Monáe wore the viral creation with an oversized light blue, white and black striped bomber jacket which she wore overtop a plain black T-shirt. On bottom, the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” actress styled a shiny black leather mini skirt that gave Monae’s ensemble a grungy touch. The hitmaker popped on large black visor sunglasses, shielding her eyes. As for her hair, Monáe kept her dark tresses short, worn in a shaggy swooping pixie cut.

Wrestlers, rappers, influencers and singers have all worn MSCHF’s Big Red Boots. One of those stylish of them all, Monáe styled her pair with black and white monogrammed Dior socks embellished with black ribbon bows. More exclusive still, Monáe’s boots were one of a kind, diverging from their crimson color for a light blue hue smattered with a whimsical cloud print.

The cartoonishly large footwear inspired by the Japanese video game character Astro Boy have gone viral due to their odd shape and size. In a statement made by MSCHF, the brand acknowledged that the boots “are REALLY not shaped like feet, but they are EXTREMELY shaped like boots.”

Monáe’s shoe style is often glamorous and sleek. The musician often pairs her red carpet outfits with heeled sandals, platform and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Oxford loafers, heeled boots and Converse and L.A.M.B. sneakers.

Other celebrities on Wade’s team included Simu Liu, Hasan Minhaj, Janelle Monáe and 21 Savage, among others.

