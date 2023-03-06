Janelle Monáe Brings Edgy Glamour in Metallic Ruched Minidress & Strappy Sandals to American Black Film Festival Honors

Janelle Monáe brought daring style with an edgy twist to the American Black Film Festival Honors in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 5. The annual event saluted excellence in motion picture and the television industry.

Monáe made a glamorous appearance on the black carpet at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood. The Grammy-nominated singer arrived wearing a ruched metallic minidress. The piece featured an oversized sash that draped over her shoulders. The garment also included a plunging bralette and coordinating miniskirt.

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” star styled her hair in a dramatic top knot bun and accessorized it with dangling diamond earrings and a collection of midi rings. As for makeup, Monáe went with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing the “Yoga” musician’s look was a pair of black strappy sandals. The silhouette wrapped tightly around her ankle and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Monáe’s shoe style is often glamorous and sleek. The “I Like That” artist often pairs her red carpet outfits with heeled sandals, platform and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Oxford loafers, heeled boots and Converse and L.A.M.B. sneakers.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

