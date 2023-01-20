Jane Fonda Layers Up in All Black & Boots to Talk About ’80 for Brady’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ With Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno & Sally Field

Jane Fonda stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in an all-black getup. She accompanied her friends and “80 for Brady” castmates Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field to talk about how they met and worked together on the movie with Tom Brady. Fonda also talked about being arrested at various climate change protests and Moreno being friends with Marshawn Lynch and Ludacris.

The actress arrived at ABC’s late-night talk show wearing a layered look. Fonda kept it cozy in a collarless velvet blazer that she coupled with simple black trousers. On top, she opted for an oversized buttoned, quilted jacket from Beretta designed with a pronounced corduroy collar. She accessorized the outfit with a bold gold bullet necklace accented with one diamond bullet that coordinated with her striking earrings.

Jane Fonda is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Jan. 19, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

For footwear, the activist selected a black booted silhouette to complete the look. The round toe, signature lining and small block heel were perfect for Fonda’s minimalist dressing.

The “Monster-In-Law” actress has decades full of memorable looks. You can often find her in designers like Versace, Elie Saab, Valentino and Alberta Ferretti. She recently collaborated with H&M to create an activewear line inspired by her unforgettable 80s style from her aerobic videos.

Fonda’s latest flick is about four best friends who live life to the fullest when they embark on a wild trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl. The film hits theaters Feb. 3.

