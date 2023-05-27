Jane Fonda Looks Sharp in Shiny Tweed Blazer and Neutral Pointed Pumps at L’Oreal Lights on Women Awards at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Jane Fonda suited up for the L’Oreal Lights on Women Awards during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in the south of France yesterday.

The legendary actress styled a light gray suit comprised of a tweed and silver blazer with decorative buttons that offered her look a touch of shine. The outerwear was worn overtop a white satin top. On the bottom, Fonda styled simple and sophisticated tailored light gray trousers.

Jane Fonda attends the L’Oreal Lights on Women Awards at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at on May 26, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Fonda accessorized her ensemble with a coordinating silver chainmail clutch worn with dangling earrings encrusted with diamonds. The “Grace and Frankie” star wore her hair in a quaffed style.

As for her footwear, Fonda stepped out in a neutral pair of nude pumps with impressive pointed toes and an appealing patent leather sheen. Along with the triangular toes, the pair was accompanied by thin but walkable 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels that literally elevated the actress’ look. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Fonda included, for its endless versatility and walkability.

A closer look at Jane Fonda’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

A woman of endless style, Fonda favors classic silhouettes with the addition of a pop of color or sparkling embellishments. Rather than follow trends, the icon has made a name for herself by carving her own fashionable path.

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

Jane Fonda attends the L’Oreal Lights on Women Awards at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at on May 26, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

