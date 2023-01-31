Jane Fonda Makes Wild Statement in Leopard Print Jacket & Boots at ‘80 For Brady’ Luncheon With Lily Tomlin & Sally Field

Jane Fonda had a standout fashion moment as she attended The Annenberg Foundation’s “80 For Brady” Luncheon and Panel in Los Angeles yesterday. The movie is inspired by a true story about four best friends who travel on a wild trip to see their hero Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl. The comedy film will be released in theaters on Feb. 3.

Jane Fonda attends The Annenberg Foundations’s “80 For Brady” Luncheon And Panel at The Wallis Annenberg GenSpace on Jan. 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Grace and Frankie” star wore a red and black jacket with leopard print and sequins all over. She paired the top with black trousers.

Fonda opted for gold accessories with a bulky ring, a linked watch, an evil eye bracelet and a pair of plated earrings. She kept her salt and pepper bob in a blowout style with her minimal makeup featuring a nude lip.

Jane Fonda attends The Annenberg Foundations’s “80 For Brady” Luncheon And Panel at The Wallis Annenberg GenSpace on Jan. 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Fonda’s glam team for this look included hairstylist Jonathan Hanousek and makeup artist David De Leon. The duo has also created looks for other stars like Michelle Yeoh.

The actress completed the look with a pair of black boots. The leather heels featured a sleek silhouette that was finished with a square toe. The boots brought height to the look with a block heel that was at least 1 inch tall.

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and Sally Field attend a Luncheon & Panel in support of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady” at Wallis Annenberg GenSpace on Jan. 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Other stars attended the luncheon at the Wallis Annenberg GenSpace including Billy Porter, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field.

We last saw Fonda on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” with her co-stars wearing all black and boots to talk about the latest drama film.

Fonda’s closet is filled with pieces from top labels like Versace, Elie Saab, Valentino and Alberta Ferreti. The actress recently collaborated with H&M to create an activewear line. The collection was inspired by Fonda’s 80s style with her aerobic videos.

